Most fathers have a couple (or more) of key phrases that they say on a regular basis in a variety of situations.

These phrases tend to sum up their personalities or a time in childhood. For example, on any day of significance, one person's father may have said, "Today is a red letter day." 

Or, anytime a child got a skinned knee or worse, at least one father was known to say, "Suck it up!" 

Did your father have a particular phrase or saying he used? If so, please share the phrase and context with us. Email Jan Risher at jan.risher@theadvocate.com.

All submissions must be received by midnight Sunday, June 11. If possible, please attach a photo of you and your father or a photo of your father. 

Email Jan Risher at jan.risher@theadvocate.com.