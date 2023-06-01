Most fathers have a couple (or more) of key phrases that they say on a regular basis in a variety of situations.
These phrases tend to sum up their personalities or a time in childhood. For example, on any day of significance, one person's father may have said, "Today is a red letter day."
Or, anytime a child got a skinned knee or worse, at least one father was known to say, "Suck it up!"
Did your father have a particular phrase or saying he used? If so, please share the phrase and context with us. Email Jan Risher at jan.risher@theadvocate.com.
All submissions must be received by midnight Sunday, June 11. If possible, please attach a photo of you and your father or a photo of your father.