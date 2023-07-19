Pro pointers
The Doug Williams Elite Football Camp for youth, organized in partnership with BREC Athletics and the Doug L. Williams Educational & Athletic Foundation, runs from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at BREC’s Memorial Sports Complex, 1702 Foss St. Free. To register, visit https://www.brec.org/calendar/detail/doug-williams-elite-football-camp/4947.
Camp's classic
The culmination of the two-week Manship Theatre's Musical Production Camp, "Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jr." is based on the Broadway show and the feature film. Performances are at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday at the theater, 100 Lafayette St. $17. manshiptheatre.org.
Back to the '80s
If you remember when MTV actually played music videos you likely recall the power pop band The Producers ("What's He Got?"). Catch the original lineup at 8 p.m. Friday at Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadiana Thruway. Advance tickets are $40 at midcityballroom.com. For more music, see "Shows to Watch," Page 2D.