Doug Williams, former Grambling football coach and NFL quarterback, listens during HBCU Legacy Bowl press conference in New Orleans in 2022.

 STAFF FILE PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD

Pro pointers

The Doug Williams Elite Football Camp for youth, organized in partnership with BREC Athletics and the Doug L. Williams Educational & Athletic Foundation, runs from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at BREC’s Memorial Sports Complex, 1702 Foss St. Free. To register, visit https://www.brec.org/calendar/detail/doug-williams-elite-football-camp/4947

Camp's classic

The culmination of the two-week Manship Theatre's Musical Production Camp, "Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jr." is based on the Broadway show and the feature film. Performances are at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday at the theater, 100 Lafayette St. $17. manshiptheatre.org

Back to the '80s

If you remember when MTV actually played music videos you likely recall the power pop band The Producers ("What's He Got?"). Catch the original lineup at 8 p.m. Friday at Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadiana Thruway. Advance tickets are $40 at midcityballroom.com. For more music, see "Shows to Watch," Page 2D.