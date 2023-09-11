When considering who the face of 2024's Wearin' of the Green parade should be, the organizers went straight to the top — or, rather, straight to the top of women's basketball at LSU.
Basketball player Seimone Augustus, who many call Baton Rouge's greatest athlete, will be the grand marshal of next year's Baton Rouge St. Patrick's Day parade.
Wearin' of the Green founder Pat Shingleton said Augustus was one of Louisiana's most accomplished personalities.
"We've been able to recognize so many great grand marshals over the past years," he said. "We wanted to secure Seimone because of what she's accomplished — and continues to accomplish — for LSU, the Baton Rouge community and the state of Louisiana."
Though tracking her down initially wasn't easy — Augustus has a busy schedule as assistant coach for the WBNA's Los Angeles Sparks — Shingleton said Augustus' mother, Kim, helped pull all the pieces together.
Beginning with Judge Joseph Keogh in the parade's inaugural 1986 edition, the Wearin' of the Green's grand marshals have traditionally been leading figures in the Baton Rouge community. Last year's grand marshal was Tim Mockler, president of Baton Rouge beer and spirits distributor Mockler Beverage Company; Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves claimed the honor immediately before that, accompanied by his friend, the rapper Nelly.
Augustus is one of the greatest players in women’s basketball history, with two Class 4A titles in high school, three NCAA Final Fours at LSU, four WBNA titles (with the Minnesota Lynx) and three Olympic gold medals. Though coaching in Los Angeles, she still calls Baton Rouge home.
Shingleton said Augustus' appointment as the parade's grand marshal would "add a whole different dynamic."
"She travels quite a bit, but she still considers here to be home," he said. "She's just a marvelous person with great accomplishments."
Next year's Wearin' of the Green parade will roll at 10 a.m. March 16, 2024.