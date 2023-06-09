Not all brides dream of white.
For their wedding cakes, that is.
While white still serves as the base color for wedding cakes, brides are wanting to begin their new lives with a celebration of color.
Which is why some local bakeries have been adding colorful flowers to wedding cakes in recent years.
Is it just a trend or here to stay? Well, like the ever-changing styles in wedding dresses, the multitiered cake for the reception is always changing.
For now, it seems, color is in the mix, and it's not going away anytime soon.
"Customers are requesting a lot of color," said Stephanie Hansen, owner of Les Amis Bake Shoppe. "We've been putting a lot of colored flowers on cakes."
Heather Domingue, head decorator at Gambino's Bakery, agrees.
"We have customers who want more than just white," she said. "A lot of them will bring in silk flowers in different colors for the cake."
Other than color, Hansen is seeing the return of at least one vintage trend.
"We're also seeing an increase in what's called the Lambeth Method of cake decorating, more of the vintage style where the cake looks like their grandmother's wedding cakes with all the intricate piping and the columns," she said.
Gambino's customers, meanwhile, are requesting metallic effects and more texture on their cake's surfaces.
"People are drawn to metallics," Domingue said. "They like the scrollwork painted metallic, and they like textured kind of cakes, ones that aren't completely smooth on the surface. They want some type of rustic or texture on the cake."
The average height of most modern-day wedding cakes is four tiers. Customers for both shops generally request almond or butter flavors, but Domingue said there has been requests for chocolate flavored wedding cakes.
Of course, chocolate is usually the norm when it comes to groom's cake.
"We have a lot of customers requesting chocolate, but chocolate-peanut butter seems to be the most popular right now," Hansen said.
The groom's cake is probably the most creative part of the wedding reception for bakers. Though these cakes aren't placed in the spotlight, they're designed to reflect the groom's personality.
Usually, they reflect the things he likes to do, whether it's going to LSU football games or fishing or simply eating Popeyes chicken.
Yes, both bakeries have produced cakes that look like Popeyes chicken boxes, complete with fries.
"We're working on one that's like a whiskey barrel," Hansen said. "It looks like a whiskey barrel, and in the past, we've had a couple of brides bring in sort of a decanter that we place in the middle, and they can actually pour whiskey from the cake."
Both bakeries also have made the Yeti ice chest cake popular among fishermen. The cake appears to be filled with ice topped by fish.
"We had one request for Shaquille O'Neal's tennis shoe," Hansen said.
That cake was made to match O'Neal's actual size 22 shoe.
"One of our most unusual requests was for a hamburger cake," Hansen said. "It looked exactly like a hamburger."
For Domingue, groom requests have come in for cakes that look like LSU's Tiger Stadium, hunting dogs and cakes topped by LSU's tiger emblem.
"Right now, we're getting a lot of requests for fleur de lis cakes," she said. "Those seem to be popular. We've also done crawfish pots and cutouts of the state of Louisiana."
Domingue added that she and her fellow shop decorator recently participated in a cake decorating competition in Las Vegas, which included several categories, including wedding cakes.
The duo was competing against decorators from throughout the country, meaning the competition was heavy.
"We placed third in all of our categories," she said. "We were happy about that."
But in the end, the real winners are happy brides and grooms who walk away with sparks of color among their tiers and fish in their Yeti ice chests.