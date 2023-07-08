Having one family member at a sporting event is usually reason enough to celebrate. But for the Smith family from Baton Rouge, three's the charm.
Dwight Smith (aka Paw Paw), 94, his 74-year-old son, Terry Smith, and Terry's 51-year-old daughter Christi Smith Daigle have traveled to Pittsburgh to compete in the National Senior Games, held from 7 to 18 July.
While it's the first time they'll all compete, traveling to the games is nothing new. Terry has previously taken part, while Dwight Smith is something of a veteran — this will be his 15th time at the competition, taking his evergreen skills to the basketball court.
This year, Terry Smith and Daigle will join together to compete in mixed doubles pickleball. It's a new experience for Daigle, who admitted she was the least athletically experienced of the three.
"My dad and my grandfather have always been active people, athletically, work-wise and everything else, and I just never was," she said. "I was never involved in any team sports growing up. But I really wanted to make some healthy changes in my life ... an opportunity presented itself, and here we are."
Deciding to play pickleball with her father proved to be a learning curve. The pair quickly got to work, watching videos, picking up tips and tricks, and practicing as much as they could.
Not only did it hone their skills, but it also provided some much-valued family time.
"We try to get out every day, going court to court looking for open play, squeezing as much in as we can," Daigle said. "It also gives us time to be with each other, to laugh and have a good time together. Preparing for the games has been a lot of fun."
Dwight Smith's time on the basketball court has been eventful. About a decade ago, he lost an eye during a game — evidently, someone accidentally poked him. Even this catastrophe failed to stop him from getting involved.
"The basketball court can be a rough place," Daigle said. "He ended up having surgery trying to save (his eye), but even though he lost it, it didn’t stop him. There was just never a doubt he’d be back on the court again. We always knew he would pick up with life as usual, and sure enough he has."
The trio were recently named Humana Game Changers, a "national recognition of outstanding athletes who exemplify active aging and provide encouragement, motivation and inspiration for people of all ages to pursue lifelong health."
"Dwight, Terry and Christi show that age isn’t an obstacle to engaging in activities that bring joy and promote well-being," wrote Matt Berger, Louisiana Medicare President, Humana.
"While not everyone has a desire to compete, I think this family can inspire us all to change the game for active aging and challenge society’s expectations of what it means to be a senior."
The National Senior Games, the world’s largest multi-sport event for seniors, began in 1987 with the aim of promoting healthy lifestyles through education, fitness and sport. This year more than 11,000 athletes will compete in the competition.
Daigle said getting up and about and being active could be life-changing.
"I would just say to other people out there, younger or older than me, it doesn’t matter, just stay active and keep moving," she said. "If you find yourself on the couch or experience some sort of setback in life, get yourself ready for a big comeback. Get off the couch and find something to do. Pick up the pickleball paddle, find some indoor courts, take small steps, put yourself out there and dream big. You can't go wrong."