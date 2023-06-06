Sometimes, things run in the family — traits, skills, eye colors. For the Smiths, that goes for birthdates.
For them, June 5 holds a place of special importance. It's the birthday of both grandfather Mark and son Taylor. And, as of Monday afternoon, it's now the birthday of Taylor's little girl, too.
That's three generations in a row. Gathered in a room at Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge late Monday afternoon, Taylor and his girlfriend, Morgan McGee, joked about how they did everything they could to make it line up for a third time.
"I was bouncing up and down on my exercise ball until 1 a.m. this morning, saying 'it has to happen'," McGee said, with a laugh. Taylor added that he'd brought her crawfish the night before, taking another extra step to try and induce labor. "I made sure it was extra spicy," he said. "Definitely added extra seasoning."
The little girl, who hasn't yet been named, is the couple's second child. "Taylor wanted a boy," McGee said.
Taylor, with a weary smile and cradling his baby daughter, shot back, "I'm not complaining!"
Grandfather Mark, a longtime Baton Rouge resident who now lives in Georgia, could barely contain his excitement.
"It definitely wasn't planned," Mark said. "It's amazing, really, just amazing. And she's the perfect baby. She's got all her fingers, all her toes. She's got a perfect smile."
Neither father nor grandfather were bothered about having their birthdays overshadowed. For them, there was only one star of the show.
"She's in the spotlight at this point," Taylor said. "It became just her birthday today."