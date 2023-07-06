tbr gala

Cast member for Theatre Baton Rouge's 77th Season Gala: A Celebration of the Jukebox Musical are: First row from left, Kaleigh Bourque, Hannah Bourgeois, Dee Carter, Mallory Taylor; second row, Ren Price, Rose Rodrigue, Landon Corbin and Don Fields.

Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's 77th season gala, "A Celebration of the Jukebox Musical," on Saturday, July 15, at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum's Pennington Planetarium, 100 S. River Road.

The gala is Theatre Baton Rouge's biggest fundraiser and, along with food, includes a silent auction, stocked bars and a performance of jukebox classics performed by a full cast.

VIP tickets are $150 and include a three-course dinner option with a performance by the Bishop Ellis Trio. VIP ticket holders also are invited for games and bidding at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m., along with choice seating at 7:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. performance.

General admission tickets are $100 for the performance only. These ticketholders are invited to auction bidding at 7 p.m. Doors open at 7:45 p.m. for general admission seating for the performance.

Limited seating is available for both VIP and general seating, and silent auction bidding ends at 10 p.m.

For tickets, visit gala.theatrebr.org.