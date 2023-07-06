Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's 77th season gala, "A Celebration of the Jukebox Musical," on Saturday, July 15, at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum's Pennington Planetarium, 100 S. River Road.
The gala is Theatre Baton Rouge's biggest fundraiser and, along with food, includes a silent auction, stocked bars and a performance of jukebox classics performed by a full cast.
VIP tickets are $150 and include a three-course dinner option with a performance by the Bishop Ellis Trio. VIP ticket holders also are invited for games and bidding at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m., along with choice seating at 7:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. performance.
General admission tickets are $100 for the performance only. These ticketholders are invited to auction bidding at 7 p.m. Doors open at 7:45 p.m. for general admission seating for the performance.
Limited seating is available for both VIP and general seating, and silent auction bidding ends at 10 p.m.
For tickets, visit gala.theatrebr.org.