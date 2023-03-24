Good news for bird lovers: it's hummingbird season.
The diminutive bird's spring migration, when they head north toward their breeding grounds from Central America and Mexico, begins around February. Usually travelling alone, they tend to turn up in the South around March.
Louisiana is a favorite stop for hummingbirds. West Feliciana is a particular hotspot, to the extent that it has held its own hummingbird festival over the years near Tunica Hills.
By far the most common type in Louisiana is the ruby-throated hummingbird. Anecdotally, locals have reported seeing them in the area over the past week or so, though the bulk are yet to make an appearance.
Unlike other some other migratory species, hummingbirds don't have one specific tree or flower they gravitate toward. Instead, they're attracted by a variety of plants, trees and shrubs.
They have a weakness for bright colors — especially, though not solely, red — and a particular liking for flowers in the shape of a trumpet. Hummingbird feeders, of which there is a sometimes bewildering variety, are a good option.
As LSU's AgCenter's Heather Kirk-Ballard points out, a bit of plant diversity goes a long way.
"It's a good idea to provide a diverse number of plants," she said. "Look for tubular-shaped flowers — like the crossvine, which is blooming right now — but incorporate several different options. Let's give them a buffet to choose from."
Offering up plenty of options not only attracts hummingbirds, she said, but it helps the rest of the garden too.
"Though they love flowers, they also go for all sorts of plants: trees, shrubs, evergreens, perennials, annuals and vines. It's good to think of the bigger picture. The more diversity there is in a landscape, the more support there is for other wildlife and the wider ecosystem, too."
It's not all about nectar, either. Hummingbirds also eat insects for protein, which having a variety of plants can help attract. Don't forget to provide water, or a hummingbird nectar mix of one part sugar to four parts water, but do avoid using red dye ("It isn't necessary," Kirk-Ballard said).
Curious about what hummingbird-friendly plant life you may have in your garden? Check out this list, provided by the LSU AgCenter.
Deciduous trees
- Catalpa — Catalpa speciose*
- Crab apple (Southern) — Malus angustifolia*
- Crape myrtle — Lagerstormia indica
- Cry baby tree — Erythrina herbacea*
- Eastern redbud — Cercis Canadensis*
- Parsley Hawthorn — Crataegus marshalli*
- Mimosa — Albizia julibrissin*
- Red Buckeye — Aesculus pavia*
- Tulip tree — Lirodendron tulipifera*
- Fringe Tree — Chionanthus virginicus*
Deciduous shrubs
- Abelia — Abelia × grandiflora
- Azaleas — Rhododendron indicum
- Bottlebrush — Callistemon citrinus
- Butterfly bush — Buddleia davidii
- Firebush — Hamelia patens
- Flowering Currant — Ribes sanguineum
- Hibiscus — Hibiscus rosa-sinensis
- Hydrangea — Hydrangea spp.
- Summer sweet/Pepperbush — Clethra alrifolia
- Turk’s Cap — Malvaviscus arboreus “Drummondii”*
Evergreens
- Florida Leucothoe — Agarista populifolia
- Florida Anise Shrub — Illicium floridanum
- Anise Shrub — Illicium parviflorum
- Coastal Leucothoe — Leucothoe axillaris
Perennials
- Anise hyssop — Agastache foeniculum*
- Bee balm — Monarda bradburiana*
- Blue Star — Amsonia tabernaemontana
- Butterflyweed — Asclepias tuberosa*
- Cardinal flower — Lobelia cardinalis*
- Catmint — Nepeta sp
- Clematis — Clematis sp. *
- Columbine — Aquilegia Canadensis*
- Coneflower — Echinacea purpurea*
- Copper Iris — Iris fulva
- Coral bean — Erythrina herbacea*
- Cupheas — Cupheas spp.*
- Firecracker plant — Russelia equisetiformis
- Fuschia — Fuschia spp.
- Penstemon — Penstemon spp.
- Swamp Milkweed — Asclepias incarnate*
- Climbing Aster — Aster carolinianus
- Flowering maple — Abutilon spp.
- False Indigo — Baptisia species
- Beebalm — Monarda bradburiana*
- Mouse Ear Coreopsis — Coreopsis auriculata
- Tickseed — Coreopsis lanceolata
- Swamp Coreopsis — Coreopsis rosea
- Joe Pye Weed — Eupatorium dubium
- Scarlet Sage — Salvia coccinea*
- Swamp Mallow — Hibiscus moscheutos*
- Texas Star — Hibiscus coccineus*
- Blue Flag Iris — Iris virginica*
- Louisiana Iris — Iris species and hybrids *
- Seashore Mallow — Kosteletzkya virginica*
- Gayfeather — Liatris spicata*
- Cardinal Flower — Lobelia cardinalis*
- Garden Phlox — Phlox paniculata
- Shrimp plant — Justicia brandegeeana
- Goldenrod — Solidago rugosa
- Verbena — Verbena Canadensis*
- Yarrow — Achillea millefolium*
Annuals
- Calibrachoa — Calibrachoa spp.
- Petunia — Petunia × atkinsiana
- Impatiens — Impatiens walleriana
- Hyacinth bean — Lablab purpureus
- Morning glory — Ipomea purpurea
- Nasturtiums — Tropaeolum majus
- Zinnias — Zinnia elegans
Vines
- Bouganvilla
- Bleeding heart
- Coral honeysuckle — Lonicera sempervirens*
- Cross vine — Bignonia carpreolata*
- Cypress vine — Ipomoea quamoclit
- Firecracker vine — Manettia cordifolid
- Mandevilla — Mandevilla boliviensis
- Passion flower — Passiflora incarnate*
- Trumpet vine — Campsis radicans*
*Denotes native plant selections.