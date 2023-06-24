A destination “I do” can come with a heap of responsibilities and extra planning. However, according to some, the work is worth it for the result.
Destination weddings allow couples and their guests to experience the magic another place has to offer and create an experience to share with friends and family.
Margaret McKowen and Chris Russo wed in Paris April 22, with 60 friends and family members present. McKowen's godmother, Margaret Lawhon Schott, as the only French speaker in the family, volunteered as wedding coordinator and chief planner.
“It was the most surreal feeling,” McKowen said of marrying in Paris. “The energy was amazing. We were glowing the whole time.”
The idea for a Paris wedding loosely started in 2017 when McKowen visited Provence, France, with Schott and other family members to do research for the Schott's French import business, Folie à Trois. Fast forward to 2022, McKowen and her then-fiancé told Schott and her husband that they wanted to go through with the idea of getting married in the City of Love.
“I can promise you, the next morning, I was on the computer emailing people,” Schott said.
McKowen said that she did hesitate to have a destination wedding, in fear that some guests wouldn't be able to come. Instead, a few of the couple's friends used this travel opportunity to have their own honeymoon after McKowen's wedding.
With a single visit to Paris during 18 months of planning, the family managed to plan and host five wedding events in Paris over three days, including a welcome party at Maceo, a restaurant near the Louvre.
The wedding ceremony was held at the American Cathedral in Paris, while the cocktail reception was at the l’Hotel George V. After the wedding, they hosted a "hair of the dog" brunch at Treize Clubhouse, owned by Laurel Sanderson —originally from South Carolina, a close friend of Schott's who also made the wedding cake.
"Laurel has lived in Paris for 30 years," Schott said. "During the brunch she told us, 'It’s so wonderful for me to hear Southern accents. I haven’t been home in five years. I couldn’t get to the South, but you brought the South to me.'"
Schott said that the biggest help was knowing various people who could connect them with the right vendors and venues in the city. Even so, she said that a constant challenge in planning was the seven-hour time difference. She also noted that the language barrier when it came to customs and traditions was often challenging.
"It doesn't matter how familiar you are with a culture or language, there's always something to learn," Schott said. "You're not just traveling there, you're planning a memory for a lifetime."
For example, she learned that it is traditional in French culture for both parents to walk the bride and groom down the aisle.
Schott said that she had to trust certain people to execute her ideas, often sending pictures back and forth with the parish coordinator at the cathedral.
"You kind of have to gulp, say your prayers, and do your best," she said. "Thank God for technology."
A south-of-the-border destination wedding
Jaime Glas, founder of Queen of Sparkles, is preparing for her July 4 weekend wedding in Cozumel, Mexico. She said that the planning has been time-consuming, with the biggest complication being working out all the accommodations for guests — though she's happy to do it and grateful that the 250 friends and family are making the journey to be a part of the occasion.
"I think it's definitely been an undertaking that I didn't anticipate," she said. "You have all of these people coming, spending money and taking time off — that's why I'm working so hard to give them a spectacular experience."
She added that there has been no language barrier because of English-speaking wedding planners she hired in Mexico who have provided more help and insight than anticipated.
"They know things about the local culture and style of weddings that I just didn't know," she said. "They're bringing other elements to the wedding that I had never seen before — and I love it!
"I also love them. Even after the wedding is done, we will stay in touch. I can see us going down to visit them in the years to come."
Glas and Hunter Odom opted to have a small civil ceremony in Louisiana to avoid the complications of a legal ceremony in Mexico, which include legal translations of all foreign documents with an Apostille stamp to authenticate each, a blood test and, in some Mexican states, a chest x-ray.
From St. Tammany Parish to the City of Love
McKowen and Russo had a civil ceremony in St. Tammany Parish before their Paris wedding. The Rev. Ralph Howe of the Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana and the Rev. Morris K. Thompson of the Diocese of Louisiana also were on hand in Paris to be a part of the religious ceremony with Baton Rouge photographer Jeannie Frey Rhodes documenting the event. Schott used Parisian vendors for flowers and food.
"Every step of the way, there was love," Schott said. "We were surrounded by loving friends with so many personal details in this grand space in Paris."
After planning the wedding, Schott said that she and her husband, Martin Schott, both felt a certain sense of gratification.
"No matter what other adventures Martin and I go on," Margaret Schott said, "nothing will surpass this."
The Russos now reside in Ponchatoula.
Features editor Jan Risher contributed to this report.