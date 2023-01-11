milf2

The cast of 'MILF Manor' includes, from left, Kelle, April Jayne, Stefany, Charlene, Shannan, Louisiana's SoYoung and Pola. Contestant April is not shown. 

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY ROB DECAMP PHOTOGRAPHY

It seems reality television can't get enough Louisiana input — regardless of the jaw-dropping premise. 

Yet, they've done it again with TLC's new love and relationship dating series with the R-rated acronym, "MILF Manor."  

The show premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday, when viewers will meet Louisiana's SoYoung (the series uses first names only, hmmmm …).

milf1

SoYoung is a surgical nurse who lives outside of New Orleans. Look for her on Sunday's debut of TLC's 'MILF Manor.'

SoYoung's bio reads as such: "SoYoung is a surgical nurse specializing in heart surgery after working years as a hairstylist. She lives outside of New Orleans and hasn’t had a relationship for a while. She prefers to be the dominant one in a relationship and has always been with younger men."

SoYoung and seven other women from around the U.S. ages 40-60 are looking for love along the exotic beaches of Mexico.

"Although they may be a few years older than the average dating show contestant, these women are not out of practice … This vibrant group brings their unique life experiences to the game. They have decades of dating experience and will use it to find a lasting connection with men half their age," a news release states. "However, nothing can prepare them for a jaw-dropping surprise that will greet them at the front door."

Online buzz suggests the eight younger men may actually be the women's own sons, and if so, what a twist.

Among the female cast are "a competitive 47-year-old fitness studio owner from Mexico currently living in Miami, a spontaneous 50-year-old 'disco mommy' from Orange County, a 44-year-old Jersey girl currently living in Los Angeles, a 59-year-old fitness instructor and singer from Los Angeles and a 50-year-old event planner who used to be the B-Girl back in the day."

In each episode, challenges are designed to prove whether a connection is genuine or if it’s time to leave the manor.  

The series also will be available to stream the same day on discovery+.

Email Judy Bergeron at jbergeron@theadvocate.com.

View comments