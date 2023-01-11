It seems reality television can't get enough Louisiana input — regardless of the jaw-dropping premise.
Yet, they've done it again with TLC's new love and relationship dating series with the R-rated acronym, "MILF Manor."
The show premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday, when viewers will meet Louisiana's SoYoung (the series uses first names only, hmmmm …).
SoYoung's bio reads as such: "SoYoung is a surgical nurse specializing in heart surgery after working years as a hairstylist. She lives outside of New Orleans and hasn’t had a relationship for a while. She prefers to be the dominant one in a relationship and has always been with younger men."
SoYoung and seven other women from around the U.S. ages 40-60 are looking for love along the exotic beaches of Mexico.
"Although they may be a few years older than the average dating show contestant, these women are not out of practice … This vibrant group brings their unique life experiences to the game. They have decades of dating experience and will use it to find a lasting connection with men half their age," a news release states. "However, nothing can prepare them for a jaw-dropping surprise that will greet them at the front door."
Online buzz suggests the eight younger men may actually be the women's own sons, and if so, what a twist.
Among the female cast are "a competitive 47-year-old fitness studio owner from Mexico currently living in Miami, a spontaneous 50-year-old 'disco mommy' from Orange County, a 44-year-old Jersey girl currently living in Los Angeles, a 59-year-old fitness instructor and singer from Los Angeles and a 50-year-old event planner who used to be the B-Girl back in the day."
In each episode, challenges are designed to prove whether a connection is genuine or if it’s time to leave the manor.
The series also will be available to stream the same day on discovery+.