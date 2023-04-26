We asked seven Baton Rouge-area chefs/restaurateurs to pick their favorite desserts in town, with the caveat being they couldn't pick their own.
Lisa Boudreaux, owner and chef at Gilded Artichoke Catering Co.
Classic French crème brûlée from Mansurs on the Boulevard
"The rich, creamy custard, chilled and finished with a layer of crisp caramelized sugar, is the perfect combination of texture and flavor," Boudreaux wrote.
"They also make a butterfinger crème brûlée which is equally delicious. All the desserts here are made from scratch. You can definitely taste the difference! Bon appétit!"
Todd Graves, CEO of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
White chocolate brownie with ice cream from Ruffino’s
“Ruffin (Rodrigue) turned me on to this dessert years ago," Graves wrote, "and when it was accompanied by his singing of 'Happy Birthday,' it always made everyone’s night!”
Monica Shaughnessy, owner of Tredici Bakery
Cotton candy ice cream with gummy bears from Marble Slab
Though this may sound unexpected for a baker, Shaughnessy said she usually doesn't get desserts when she goes out. If she does, it's ice cream.
"My husband always jokes and says that I get the same dessert as my kids," she said.
Shaughnessy noted that her sisters (whose opinions she trusts) both mentioned churros from El Paso Mexican Grill. After thinking of what her favorite dessert was, Shaughnessy said she realized that she should go out more and try different things.
"I thought to myself, 'What am I doing with my life, if not eating all of the desserts that I can?'" she said.
Chase Lyons, founder/owner of Soji: Modern Asian
Blueberry bread pudding from Chow Yum Phat
"You can't go wrong with Dong Phoung bread, kafir lime syrup and crème fraîche," Lyons said. "I'm usually too stuffed to eat anything more at the restaurant, so we get it to go and enjoy later that night warmed up a bit."
Don Bergeron, Chef Don Bergeron Enterprises and Bergeron's City Market
Nectar cream soda with a scoop of vanilla ice cream from Dearman's
Bergeron said this dessert from Dearman's is his guilty pleasure.
"I love old fashioned foods that remind me of my childhood," he said, "and this goes great with a cheeseburger and fries, especially if you have a hangover on the weekend."
Sarah Joy Hays, owner of CounterspaceBR
Brown butter pecan ice cream from Gail's Fine Ice Cream
"It has some crunch and a little hint of salt that balances out the sweetness of the ice cream," Hays said. "It's a perfect after dinner treat."
Jonathan Breaux, culinary director at Bin 77 and Solera
Doughnuts from Mary Lee's
Though Mary Lee's isn't considered a traditional dessert stop, Breaux wrote that the establishment in the Southdowns Shopping Center holds a place close to his heart.
"I've been eating there since I was a kid when I would go with my grandparents," Breaux wrote. "I always get two apple fritters and save one for later in the day, but it usually doesn't last too long."
He also mentioned the classic glazed doughnuts (which they consistently keep warm) and the chocolate and sprinkle covered doughnut holes (as the doughnut tax for the ride home).
"Donut tax is what you get to eat for going to get the donuts that you don't share with anybody else," Breaux wrote.