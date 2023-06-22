Todd Graves and Post Malone are still at it.
Hot on the heels of Post Malone’s unveiling of his personally-designed Raising Cane’s Restaurant in April in Utah, the Grammy-nominated musician and Graves made their collaboration accessible to all Cane's fans Wednesday.
For an additional $1.39, Cane's fans can "Post up" their combo order and get one of four Post Malone-designed collectible cups, according to a news release from Cane's — and a television commercial which aired during the LSU men's College World Series game Wednesday night.
Each cup will be available for purchase for a two-week period on a rolling basis, with release dates as follows:
- Cup 1 – Wednesday, June 21
- Cup 2 – Thursday, July 6
- Cup 3 – Wednesday, July 19
- Cup 4 – Wednesday, Aug. 2
Post, a longtime fan of Raising Cane’s and personal friend of Graves, designed the set of 32-ounce cups for the launch of his Midvale, Utah, Cane’s Restaurant. Drawing inspiration from his tattoos to his iconic onstage moments, each cup reflects Post’s signature flair in this first-of-its-kind brand collaboration.
According to Cane's, the signature cups, previously available only the Midvale restaurant, were met with overwhelming demand from eager fans near and far, inspiring the brand "to spread the Posty love" and launch the cups nationally for a limited time.
“Collaborating with Todd and being part of the Raising Cane’s brand with our collab restaurant and signature cups has been a fun experience,” said Malone. “I can’t wait for fans across the country to ‘Post Up’ their combos, see these cups in person, and build out their signature Posty cup collection.”
Graves said that he wanted to continue the momentum following the excitement of the Malone-designed restaurant in Utah.
Cane's is headquartered in Baton Rouge.