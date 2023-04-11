Whether or not Raising Cane's owner Todd Graves and Grammy-nominated rapper Post Malone are "besties" remains to be seen, but this much we know:
- Graves made an appearance in the music video for Malone's song, "Motley Crew."
- They've been seen together at various events.
- And, now they've taken their friendship to the next level, with a one-of-a-kind Raising Cane's restaurant designed by Malone opening Thursday at 890 Fort Union Blvd., Midvale, Utah, a suburb of Salt Lake City.
The restaurant, according to a press release from Cane's, reflects "Malone's bold style and enthusiastic personality" with a variety of unique features, including a solid pink exterior with Malone tattoo imagery. It also has a brushed stainless steel "1" tower. A classic 1974 Ford F250, wrapped in brushed silver, will remain outside as a permanent fixture in the parking lot with a custom license plate.
Inside, the restaurant has pink flooring and walls, outfits worn by Malone displayed on the wall, medieval-themed restrooms (because Malone is a fan of medieval armor) and a Malone-themed vending machine.
The restaurant will also feature a "Malone ping pong track system." If you're wondering what that means (because we were), the news release describes it as "ping pong balls running through a track system on a major interior wall, connecting to large shadow boxes filled with pink ping pong balls on either side and light fixtures with color changing filters, all to celebrate Post’s love of pong."
All sources indicate that Malone is a fan of beer pong as opposed to the table tennis-like-Atari video game originally released in 1972.
At the Utah restaurant, customers will be able to order the "Posty Way," reflective of Malone's standard order: four chicken fingers, crinkle cut fries, two Cane’s sauce and two Texas toasts, served with a half unsweet tea/half lemonade in a collector’s cup.
Additionally, all packaging for the Posty Way will be themed, with a Malone napkin, to-go bag, platter liner and black clam shell. If customers use the words "the Posty Way" to order, they will receive a special decal sticker.
Crew members and managers at the Utah Cane's will wear Malone-themed apparel and custom hats.
Only one question remains: How soon can we make a visit to Utah?