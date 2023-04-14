The first fully customized pink Raising Cane's was unveiled Thursday in Midvale, Utah, designed by Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone.
Malone and founder Todd Graves were in attendance to debut the renovated restaurant and greet fans.
"Post and I not only have a special friendship, but we are fans of each other’s brand, and we are excited to reveal this Post Malone-designed Raising Cane’s," Graves said in a news release.
"This collaboration goes above and beyond to combine Post’s legendary vision with our award-winning chicken fingers. It’s over the top — something the restaurant industry has never seen to this level. I can’t wait for fans to visit the location and order their meal the ‘Posty Way.'”
The space reflects Malone's bold style and enthusiastic personality, featuring personalized items from Malone's own collection, a constant game of ping-pong along a wall and a customized 1974 Ford F250 in the parking lot.
According to a news release, after Malone moved to Utah, he asked Graves to establish a Cane's location nearby — and he asked to personally design it.
The Midvale Raising Cane’s recently underwent a full-scale renovation to redesign all aspects of the restaurant, including every feature of the dining room, building exterior and landscaping.
Every element of the restaurant was custom-designed by Malone.
“I have the best childhood memories of eating at Raising Cane’s in Dallas," Malone said. "Collaborating with Todd on this restaurant near my house in Utah was awesome, and I can’t wait for everyone to order their meal the ‘Posty Way.'"