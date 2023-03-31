The Baton Rouge founder of Raising Cane's wraps up the 10-episode season of his A&E series, "Secret Sauce with Todd Graves," on Saturday.
In the half-hour episodes, the multi-millionaire chicken finger entrepreneur profiles several successful business owners like himself along with celebrities "who share the 'secret sauce' to their fame and their differing paths to success," according to the Raising Cane's website.
In the noon episode "Keep Pushing," "Todd travels to Inglewood (California) to meet with Snoop Dogg to talk about staying true to the community. He then meets Swae Lee and Jalen Ramsey to talk about staying positive on the path to success, and staying motivated when competing with the best," according to A&E.
At 12:30 p.m., the finale episode, "Let Your Imagination Run," takes Graves to Chicago.
Graves tours the city, "boating down the Chicago River, visiting Millennium Park, and talking with Ron Coomer at Wrigley Field. He also visits the Green Mill jazz club and learns about dedication from Grammy-nominated jazz musician Kurt Elling."