Curious about the top local baby names? Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center has made a tally of the most popular baby names thus far this year — and there's a newcomer to the list: Maverick. Inspired by the summer blockbuster hit "Top Gun: Maverick," the name flew in at no. 3 on the list of boys' names.
Sophia is the most popular girl name at Baton Rouge General thus far this year, with newcomer Ivy coming in at no. 2. Additionally, Ivy broke into the top 50 in the country this year for the first time. Taking the third spot locally is Olivia, which is the only repeat girl name from the 2021 list — and not a surprise, since Olivia sits at no. 1 in the U.S. and Louisiana. Charlotte remained in the top five again this year, and Amelia made the cut again for the first time since 2019, taking the no. 3 spot nationally and statewide).
The top spot, locally, for boys goes to Liam, which is also the most popular name in the U.S. and in Louisiana. After Grayson, Maverick saw its first time on BRG’s list plus a big jump both nationally and statewide – from the 50th and 42nd spot, respectively, to 27th and 29th. Rounding out the list at no. 3 is Aiden and no. 4, Oliver, which ranks close to its national spot and has been a mainstay on the boys' list for the past several years.
The top five girl and boy names of 2022 at Baton Rouge General are:
Boys
- Liam
- Grayson
- Maverick
- Oliver
- Aiden
Girls
- Sophia
- Ivy
- Olivia
- Charlotte
- Amelia