The Advocate's features staff tracked down 17 valedictorians from Louisiana high schools from the class of 2003 to see how their lives have gone since they graduated high school 20 years ago. Through the first week in June, we will publish individual profiles of the 2003 valedictorians, now approaching the age of 40.
As graduation season nears, high school seniors ready themselves for the next phase of life, whatever or wherever that will be. One elite group of students will spend hours of this month putting the polishing touches on a speech they've been hoping to give for years — the valedictorian address.
Valedictorians are not a flash in the pan. These are the students who have been working hard for four years, in every class — from physics to physical education.
But what happens next? Do valedictorians go from the top of the class to the top of everything else in life?
"There is a reality that a lot of kids in high school are never taught — that is you can't get straight A's in life. At some point you'll stop getting grades and taking tests," said Kevin McMullin.
"What valedictorians demonstrate is that they have a great work ethic. They know how to set high goals and chase them. They know how to balance their time and they're comfortable working through some level of stress. All of those are incredibly valuable skills."
McMullin is founder and chief education officer for Collegewise, an organization based in California that works with students across the country in the college admissions process.
Karen D. Arnold, professor of higher education at Boston College, studies the connections between education and adult life by researching how students move into and through higher education. She describes herself as "the world's foremost and only expert on valedictorians." Arnold tracked valedictorians in Illinois for 14 years and wrote a book about her findings: "Lives of Promise: What Becomes of High School Valedictorians."
Arnold said valedictorians are typically well-rounded generalists who do best in established institutions and rarely demonstrate an entrepreneurial spirit.
"These are the people who succeeded in the first place by being smart and compliant and succeeding in organizations like school — and they continue to do that," Arnold said. "They work hard. They play by the rules. They have good careers."
She said valedictorians are generally well-adjusted people who "didn't go off the rail in high school" and that the top students disproportionately come from functioning families and had access to adults who modeled working hard.
"They are kind of your salt-of-the-earth people," she said.
Arnold's research shows that the disadvantages of income and differences in the quality of high schools continue to make differences in the lives of valedictorians.
"Even doing the best in your milieu, you are still hampered by not having the advantages of upper middle class kids who have connections and access to the unwritten knowledge about how college works," Arnold said. "Race, social class and income class continue to make a difference."
All in all, Arnold says people shouldn't discount valedictorians.
"The real question of the study is, 'Is this what high school should be rewarding?' We shouldn't be smushing that genius in some students, but valedictorians have earned something worthy of being recognized also."
McMullin reminds the rest of the students who aren't valedictorians that their grades in high school are not a measure of their worth as a human being or their potential to have a happy, successful, fulfilling life.
Happy, successful, fulfilling lives are not guaranteed even to valedictorians.
"Valedictorians who achieve happy, successful lives used the same skills that made them valedictorian and applied them to life," McMullin said.
Traits that include working hard, setting goals, showing up, paying attention to details and finishing strong — qualities that are not gifts, but choices accessible to anyone.