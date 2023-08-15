Almost three weeks into August, three restaurants have revealed big news.
Town Square Pizza and Habanero's will open locations in Baton Rouge, while Empire Wingz will open a fourth location near LSU this fall.
Town Square Pizza
321 North Blvd.
Opening August 2023
Square pizzas, square napkins, square tables and square tile floors. Town Square Pizza will have it all. The pizza place will offer build-your-own pizzas and salads for easy grab-and-go options in downtown Baton Rouge.
Habanero's
10202 Perkins Rowe
Opening at the end of 2023
Located in a 3,568-square-foot space in The Green, adjacent to Anthropologie, Habanero's is expanding to Baton Rouge. The restaurant's menu offers dishes that emulate the street foods and laid-back eateries of native Mexico, with made-from-scratch salsas, marinades, cocktails and more. Habanero's has locations in Covington, Madisonville, Metairie and Slidell.
Empire Wingz
623 E. Boyd Drive
Opening fall 2023
A fourth Empire Wingz will open next to Dead Poet Nightclub near Tigerland this fall. The location will serve daiquiris, along with menu items like boneless wings, traditional wings and fries.