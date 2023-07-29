Audiences have had their first look at a much-anticipated Hollywood production that was largely filmed in Louisiana.
The trailer for "57 Seconds," a science fiction thriller starring Josh Hutcherson and Morgan Freeman, was released this week. Filmed in Lafayette in 2022 and based on the E.C. Tubbs story "Fallen Angel," the story centers around tech blogger Franklin Fausti (Hutcherson) who finds a mysterious ring that allows him to travel 57 seconds into the past. With its power, he seeks revenge against a pharmaceutical company that caused his sister's death.
The film received financial assistance from the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority and state film tax credits.
One of the film's producers, Griff Furst, has strong ties to Lafayette. Previously involved in about 20 movies in the area, he also once owned a house in the city. According to Louisiana Economic Development, between 2019 and 2021 Furst was involved with four movies in Lafayette that spent in excess of $2 million in the state.
The movie also stars Lovie Simone, Greg Germann, Bevin Bru and Sammi Rotib.
The trailer is available to view on YouTube. "57 Seconds" is scheduled to be released Sept. 29.