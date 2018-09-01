Off to Russia -- Darrell and Frances Boudreaux, of Baton Rouge, stopped in Moscow’s Red Square in front of St. Basil’s Cathedral as part of their two-week vacation in August through the Baltics and Russia, which began in Vilnius, Lithuania. Highlights of the first week, the couple reported, were seeing hot air balloons drifting over Vilnius' Cathedral Square, a visit to Trakai Island Castle on Lake Galve, the exquisite Art Nouveau buildings in Riga, Latvia, and the colorful United Buddy Bears display of 147 life-size bears, each decorated to represent a different nation, on the Riga Town Hall Square. The couple also ferried to Helsinki, Finland, and visited the unique Church on the Rock. In their second week, they visited St. Petersburg, Russia. Over three days they took early morning private tours of Peterhof Palace, the Catherine Palace and the Hermitage Museum. They enjoyed a performance of Swan Lake, a tour of the Faberge Museum and were enthralled by the mosaics that covered the walls, domes and ceilings of the Church on Spilled Blood. In Moscow, they lunched at artist Zurab Tseretelli’s Apple Gallery where they were able to explore his colossal sculptures. 'Dinner under the glass dome roof at The White Rabbit restaurant was enhanced by the magical view of Moscow’s skyline and landmarks lit at night,' they said. The couple also strolled through the Alexander Garden and went behind the Kremlin Walls for a tour of the Armory, and the Church of the Annunciation, Presidential Palace, Tsar Cannon and Tsar Bell.