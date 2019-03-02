Preserve Louisiana and host Peggy Sweeney-McDonald, creator and author of "Meanwhile, Back at Café Du Monde … Life Stories about Food," will lead a trip to the Acadia Prairie of Louisiana for its fourth cultural and architectural tour from May 31 to June 2.
The tour will include a taste of the Zydeco Acadia Prairie with stops in Crowley, Rayne, Church Point, Richard, Roberts Cove and Branch.
“From the beautifully restored Grand Opera House built in 1901 to the Moto Co/City Hall built in 1920 as the city’s Ford Motor Model T dealership, the charming French Acadian natives will share their community, music, food and stories with us for a festive weekend to remember,” Sweeney-MacDonald said.
On Friday, May 31, the group will explore Rayne beginning with the Maison Daboval House, the famous Frog Murals, the Mervin Kahn building and Antiques on the Avenue to meet the Dusty Reed, known as the “Cajun Picasso.”
The afternoon includes the German Heritage Museum in Roberts Cove and the local Candyland Cottage for ice cream before checking into the Fairfield Inn by Marriott in Lafayette.
On Saturday, June 1, the tour will visit Church Point, known as the “Buggy Capital of the World,” and tour Le Vieux Presbytere Museum followed by stops at the Little Cajun Saint’s grave in Richard and the Sew What Cajun Mardi Gras costume shop in Branch before heading to The Cajun Prairie Farm — Kelly’s Landing. The afternoon includes Mouton’s Music Store, The Grand Opera House, the Motor Co/City Hall and the Historic Rice Theatre in Crowley.
The tour will also include a taste of Acadia with Cajun cuisine for Friday lunch at Chef Roy’s Frog City Café with Cajun music at Kelly’s Landing on Saturday. Dinners will be in Lafayette at Prejean’s Cajun Restaurant, including live Cajun music on Friday evening, and Ruffinos on the River with the dinner show "Meanwhile, Back at Café Du Monde …" on Saturday evening. The show will be hosted by Sweeney-McDonald with local Acadia personalities who will share their life stories about food.
The cost is $750 for one and $620 each for double or couple travelers. The cost includes transportation on a luxury coach bus, a two-night stay at the Fairfield Inn by Marriott in Lafayette, tours, meals including wine or beer with dinner, snacks, bottled water and the "Meanwhile, Back at Café Du Monde …" show.
For more information, a complete agenda and booking, call (225) 387-2464 or email events@preserve-louisiana.org. To register go to preserve-louisiana.org/upcomingevents.