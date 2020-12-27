Steven L. Babcock, left, of Baton Rouge, and son Nolan take in the sunset near their campsite on Horn Island in Jackson County, Mississippi, in August. During the pandemic, Babcock said his family has made half a dozen sailing expeditions to the 'somewhat remote and totally gorgeous chain of barrier islands in the Gulf, … following the footsteps of artist Walter Anderson.' One of the Mississippi-Alabama barrier islands, Horn Island is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore. It's several miles long, but less than a mile wide at its widest point.