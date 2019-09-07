The city of Eunice, home to the traditional Cajun Country Mardi Gras, will mark its 125-year anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The free celebration, running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. downtown, will include the opening of the centennial time capsule, local Cajun music and zydeco bands, Cajun food cook-off, food booths and food truck vendors, arts and crafts, and a car show.
The highlight of the day is expected to be the unveiling of the Clovis Crawfish statue. The city is home to this beloved character from Mary Alice Fontenot’s children's books. Fontenot wrote about the adventures of Clovis from 1961 until her death in 2003 at the age of 93, a news release said.
The schedule includes:
- 10 a.m. a.m. — parade, North Second Street
- 10:30 a.m. — $12,500 dice roll table game
- 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. — car, truck, motorbike show, Park Avenue Boulevard
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — drink booth, arts and crafts, South Second Street in front of Library and Liberty Theater
- 10 a.m. — food booths and food truck, City Hall parking lot, 300 S. Second St.
- 10 a.m. — Cajun rice and gravy cook-off competition, City Hall parking lot
- TBA — boudin eating competition
- Noon — recognition of officials and local notable people
- 12:30 p.m. — opening of centennial time capsule, Park Avenue Boulevard
- 2 p.m. — cook-off awards
- 3 p.m. — Depot Museum unveiling of Clovis Crawfish statue
The live music lineup includes:
- 10 a.m. to noon — Fred Charlie & Friends, Band on the Boulevard
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Kyle Huval, Band on the Boulevard
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie, Band on the Boulevard
- 6 p.m. to Cajun dance contest
- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Pine Leaf Boys, Liberty Theater
- 6 p.m. to Chris Savoy, LSU game tailgate, South Second Street
For more information, visit eunice-la.com/2019/05/city-of-eunice-announces-birthday-celebration/ or call (337) 457-7389.
At the Shadows
Things are getting really sweet this month at Shadows-on-the-Teche in New Iberia.
The historic house and garden will present tours focusing on the early history of the sugar industry in southern Louisiana. The tours will be available through Monday, Sept. 30, during operating hours.
The Pete deGravelles Sugar Tour was created in honor of the former chairman of the Shadows Advisory Council, who was born into a sugar-growing family. DeGravelles remained active in the sugar industry throughout his career, a news release said.
The Shadows will also present an "Explore the Shadows Sugar Story," a special after-hours tour experience from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.
After the tour, visitors can enjoy sweets and drinks made with local sugar products as they stroll through the gardens.
Admission is $17.50 and includes drinks and food. Tickets can be purchased online and at The Shadows Visitor Center. Tours will begin at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tour time must be selected at time of purchase. Limited tickets are available. For more information, call (337) 369-6446.
Wanted: volunteers
The Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex Headquarters in Lacombe will be the site of work/play days from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 14 and Oct. 5.
Community volunteers and groups of all ages and skill levels can work on trails and garden maintenance or a wildlife habitat restoration project, and play with an optional canoe outing on Bayou Lacombe. A light lunch is provided. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment is provided, and new volunteers are always welcome. Registration is required by the Wednesday preceding the event.
"These organized volunteer days are a great way to get outdoors and meet new people. They are also an enriching opportunity for youth and young adults to gain community service credit," a news release said.
The events are hosted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges. The Complex Headquarters is located at 61389 La. 434.
For more information or to register, call Refuge Ranger Jo Anne Dolan at (985) 882-2015 or email joanne_dolan@fws.gov.