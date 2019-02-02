Newly renovated and with new exhibits Bayou Lacombe Museum will reopen Thursday, Feb. 7, in Lacombe.
Renovations were extensive. The two-room building, the oldest existing wooden schoolhouse in St. Tammany Parish, was built in 1912 by John Davis Sr. and is on the National Register of Historic Places, according to a museum news release. The St. Tammany Parish School Board, which owns the structure, recently repaired damage and made it ADA-compliant.
The School Board, museum volunteers and donors worked together on the project.
"The Bayou Lacombe Museum houses a rich history of the Lacombe area, thanks to the sweat equity of many volunteers who collected and organized artifacts, designed and constructed exhibits and raised funding to revitalize the museum," the news release said. "Exhibits feature the Choctaw Indians that inhabited Lacombe and their beloved Chahta-Ima (Father Adrien Roquette), rural life in Lacombe, the John Davis lumber industry and the Hall of Heroes dedicated to residents of Lacombe who served in the military."
The museum, 61115 S. St. Mary St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for seniors and free for children under 12 accompanied by an adult. Museum members and school groups will also receive free admission.
For information, visit bayoulacombemuseum.com or call (985)788-1403.
Carnival in Shreveport
It's not too late to enter to win a Mardi Gras getaway to Shreveport-Bossier.
The deadline to sign up is midnight Sunday, Feb. 3, at shreveportmardigras.com. The prize includes two spaces aboard a float in the Krewe of Highland Parade XXIV, shopping at Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets and The Enchanted Garden and a two-night stay at Sleep Inn & Suites I-20.
The Krewe of Highland Parade will roll Sunday, March 3. The Krewe of Centaur Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 23, and the Krewe of Gemini Parade Saturday, March 2.
While in town, check out El Bazar Mexicano No. 2’s Taco King Cake, which is making waves on social media. The "cake" consists of 20 tacos and a variety of toppings and salsas decorated as a king cake. The taqueria is at 2847 Summer Grove Drive.
For eating and drinking recommendations, read the 2019 Gris Gris Guide to Mardi Gras in Shreveport-Bossier. View the guide in an e-reader or download a copy at shreveportmardigras.com. To learn about planning a visit to Shreveport-Bossier, visit shreveport-bossier.org.