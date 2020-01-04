Louisiana Travelers has announced its first two trips for 2020.
Seniors will travel to New Orleans by bus Feb. 11 for a three-day stay.
The $299 trip includes a tour of the National World War II Museum, a Mississippi riverboat cruise, a tour of Destrehan Plantation, lodging, most meals and two parties. The bus will also stop in Sorrento to pick up travelers.
Deadline for reservations is Friday, Jan. 24. Only seven spaces still are available.
A trip to the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas and Hoover Dam is planned for May 28- June 7.
Cost is $1,149 and includes lodging, most meals and other attractions. Fifteen spaces are available on this trip.
Call (225) 769-5872 to register, obtain a schedule or ask questions.