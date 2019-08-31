Bill Bofinger and Kevin Nee, both of Baton Rouge, along with Bill's son Eric Bofinger, of Dallas, Texas, take a breather after participating in the annual Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain, in early July. After the run, the trio flew to France to follow the Tour de France for five stages from Nancy to Toulouse. After Toulouse, Nee and Bill Bofinger returned to Pamplona and walked 100-plus miles on the Camino de Santiago, better known as The Way, to Burgos. A quick visit to Bilbao's Guggenheim Museum wrapped up the month-long retirement trip for Nee and Bofinger. Bofinger worked 50 years with East Baton Rouge Parish Schools at Lee, Tara and Baton Rouge high schools, and Nee with 40 years at BRHS.