Nola and Stan Labat, of Baton Rouge, visit the American Cemetery in Normandy, France, during a two-week trip through the country in July. Highlights included a few days in Paris starting on Bastille Day, a Viking river cruise on the River Seine to Normandy and a stop in the French Alps to watch two stages of the Tour de France. The couple also took time to find Nola Labat's great-great-grandfather’s hometown of Ville di Paraso, Corsica.