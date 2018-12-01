A horse-drawn carriage ride. A parade of boats. A Victorian house decked out for the holidays.
Visitors and residents can take their pick of Christmas events throughout Iberia Parish this month.
Here are some highlights: (events in New Iberia unless indicated otherwise)
- Tours of the Victorian-era Joseph Jefferson Home: Jefferson Island Rip Van Winkle Gardens, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
- Shadows-on-the-Teche "merry making" tours: Decorated in 19th-century holiday style, the tours will focus on family celebrations of the time. Also catch the Shadows Holiday Market on Saturday, Dec. 8.
- Winter Wonderland: Downtown storefront window displays in festive décor in the style of New York City department store windows such as Bergdorf Goodman or Bloomingdale's.
- Iberia Performing Arts League's performances of the Christmas classic "It’s A Wonderful Life," Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 6-16.
- Interactive storytelling and Christmas carols for adults: Iberia Parish Library, Thursday, Dec. 6; Princess Meet and Greet, Saturday, Dec. 8; and Hugo Kringle, Friday, Dec. 14.
- “Southern Sleigh Rides:” Dec. 14-16, starting at the Sliman Theater and traveling through the historic district in horse-drawn carriages with food, drinks and fun for the whole family.
- Magic on Main Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. “Believe in the Berry” events throughout the day starting at 7 a.m., including a Christmas-themed breakfast, the Teche Area Farmers Market, crafts, food trucks, musical performances, lighting of the community Christmas tree and the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce's Very Berry Christmas Quest.
- Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8; and Delcambre Main Street Christmas Parade, 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9.
And take lots of photos. You can enter the Iberia Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau's Savor the Season photo contest. Holiday prizes will be awarded. For more details, visit iberiatravel.com/things-do/festivals-events/holiday or iberiatravel.com/events-calendar.
Season in St. Landry
The Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau continues its Holiday Market tradition from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7-8, at the school, 1821 Academy Road.
At the market, as many as 75 vendors will offer antiques, estate jewelry, Christmas accessories, handmade items, artwork, children’s apparel, and home and garden accessories. Admission is $10.
There's also a gourmet luncheon on Friday offering local cuisine. Luncheon seatings are at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cost is $60 per person, $450 per table of eight. Admission also includes entrance to the market.
More savory delights are served Saturday afternoon during the Gala on the Grounds starting at 11:30 a.m. This event also features live music, cocktails and a live auction. Tickets are $100 per person.
Kids can make crafts, take photos with Santa, and play chef during Cookies at Coteau on Saturday for ages 4-10. The kids' event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $20 per child, $10 for Santa pictures only.
There's also an Eat, Drink & Be Merry Saturday luncheon that opens with a fashion show at 11:30 a.m. Tickets, which also include entrance to the market, are $35 and $250 for a table of eight.
And what are the holidays without music?
The Baton Rouge Early Vocal Ensemble (BREVE) returns to Washington at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, for its annual free Christmas concert at a chapel formerly known as St. John’s Episcopal Church.
This gothic revival church, 308 Church St., was restored by the Washington Garden Club in the style of the period when the church was completed, c. 1874. The small chapel is the perfect setting for this intimate concert, but seating is limited.
Formed in 2010, the a capella group BREVE performs Renaissance and Baroque-era music in churches across the state. Most songs are sung in Latin and are from the 16th and 17th century.
The Eunice Community Concert Band & Choir will present its 2018 Christmas concerts at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 14-15, at the Liberty Theater, 200 Park Ave., Eunice. Admission is $5, adults; $2, children 12 and younger.
Nova Scotia in July?
A Louisiana Travelers seniors' trip to Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick is planned for July 9-23, 2019. The cost is $1,714 per person. Registration opens Dec. 17.
For additional information, call Leslie Tassin at (225) 769-5872.