The Santa Rosa Island Authority will once again host the annual Pensacola Beach Air Show, with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels headlining, on Friday, July 13, and Saturday, July 14.
In addition to the Blue Angels, there will be a host of world-class aerobatic and stunt plane performers, as well as interactive exhibits, military recruitment stations and all types of vendors on the ground.
“Every year, we look forward to hosting this world-class air show, along the shores of this world-class beach, with our hometown heroes,” said Paolo Ghio, Island Authority executive director. “It’s a fantastic attraction, for tourists and locals alike, to be able to enjoy every summer.”
To pursue ways to alleviate traffic congestion for the air show, free transportation hours will be increased Friday along the island, and 10 buses will be added Saturday. For trolley information, visit visitpensacolabeach.com/trolley-information/.
At 2 p.m. Thursday, the Blue Angels will hold a full practice show over Pensacola Beach. Friday is the air show dress rehearsal, with civilian acts beginning just before noon and the Blue Angels overhead at 2 p.m., weather pending.
The official show Saturday follows Friday’s dress rehearsal exactly.
Schedule
11:30 a.m.: Veteran’s Flight leads off the civilian acts portion of the air show with about a dozen vintage Stearman bi-plane pilots from all over the Southeast flying World War II veterans over the beach to pay tribute to them.
11:45 a.m.: The U.S. Coast Guard will enact an out-the-door, search-and-rescue demonstration from a helicopter of someone in distress.
Noon: Pilots Ken Rieder and Jon Thocker with Redline Aerobatic Team will take to the skies, in their signature red and black stunt planes, to perform.
12:15 p.m.: Pilot Kevin Coleman will push the limits in his bright yellow Extra 300 SHP stunt plane.
12:35 p.m.: Pilot Gary Ward will zip overhead in his green and purple MX2 aircraft, showcasing an aerobatic act packed with breathtaking maneuvers that range from zero-speed hovers to dives in excess of 250 mph.
12:50 p.m.: Stunt pilot Skip Stewart will close the civilian part of the show in his red, white and black-checkered bi-plane, Prometheus.
Following the civilian acts will be a short 30-minute window for spectators to cool off and take a dip in the Gulf before lifeguards clear the waters again in anticipation of the start of the Blue Angels show.
2 p.m.: Six signature blue and gold F-18 Super Hornets will make their way over Pensacola Beach. For 45 minutes, they will perform aeronautic maneuvers like the Diamond Dirty Loop, the Double Farvel, the Vertical Pitch, the Fleur-de-Lis, the Opposing Knife-Edge pass and the crowd-favorite Sneak Pass.
For the safety of all spectators and air show participants, no unmanned aircraft or drones can be flown during the air show. In addition, glass is always prohibited on the beach, and leashed dogs are allowed only at the two designated dog beaches on either side of the island.