Roger and Pat Wattam, left, and Webb and Leah Wartelle, all of Baton Rouge, visit Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, to view the Book of Kells. The lavishly decorated manuscript 'contains the four Gospels in Latin based on the Vulgate text which St Jerome completed in 384AD, intermixed with readings from the earlier Old Latin translation,' according to the college's website. This was the first stop on the couples' recent seven-day trip to Ireland. They also toured sights from the 1970 movie 'Ryan’s Daughter,' filmed in Dingle Peninsula and starring Robert Mitchum.