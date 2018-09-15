Teresa Broussard, of Plaquemine, and Lydia Broussard, who lives in Guam, visit St. Peter's Square in Rome's Vatican City during their summer trip to Europe, which also included stops in London and Paris. Teresa Broussard had always wanted to go to Paris. 'My mother stood in awe as we approached the Eiffel Tower while tears of joy overcame her,' her daughter said. The women also watched the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace in London and toured the inside of the Vatican. 'It was so wonderful to meet locals, indulge in their cultures, share meals with them, listen to their stories and share facts about ourselves, Louisiana and our country as a whole,' Lydia Broussard said.