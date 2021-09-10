Need a weekend getaway or just a day away from post-Ida cleanup?
While several state parks were damaged in the hurricane, Bogue Chitto State Park in Franklinton has reopened.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said the park's 81 RV sites have been made available to Louisiana residents only. Camp sites also are open.
The park itself is available to the public for day use only; there is still no electricity in the cabins.
“ … I’m grateful to have a dedicated maintenance staff that is making every effort to get our state parks open again. Our crews are working hard to clear downed trees, clean up the debris and restore electricity and plumbing so we can make our parks available to those who need a place to go,” Nungesser said.
During normal operations, the 1,700-plus-acre park offers a newly opened premier mountain biking trail, camping, glamping, tubing, fishing, horse riding and other activities.
For reservations, go to lastateparks.com or call (888) 677-7312.
The status of other state parks (as of Wednesday afternoon) is as follows:
- Fountainbleau, Tickfaw, Fairview, Bayou Signette and Grand Isle, closed until further notice
- St. Bernard has electrical power, but hasn't reopened yet
- Jimmie Davis, Chicot, Chemon-A-Haute, Lake Bruin, Lake Claiborne, North & South Toledo Bend, Poverty Point and Lake D’Arbonne, open
- By week's end, all repairs will be complete at Cypremort Point, Lake Fausse Pointe, Chicot and Palmetto Island
Updates will be posted on lastateparks.com and on Louisiana State Parks' social media.
More cancellations
The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival, planned for Sept. 23-26, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 surge.
"Join us in September 2022 in New Iberia," the festival's website states.
Information on ticket refunds will be posted on the festival's Facebook page and at HiSugar.org, and sponsors will be contacted individually, according to a news release.
Likewise, the Shadows-on-the-Teche won't host Farm Fest, usually a kickoff to Sugar Cane Festival weekend.
"The Shadows would like to thank the public, sponsors, and volunteers, without whom this event would not be possible, for their ongoing support. They look forward to returning with more family fun, food and music in 2022," the release also said.
Hollywood South at No. 19
Louisiana has ranked 19th on global travel site Big 7 Travel's list of "The 50 Most Beautiful Movie Locations In The World."
In compiling the list, Big 7 took into account the wow-factor of the setting, its importance and impact on the scene, overall fame of the movie itself and unique features, according to a news release.
Louisiana's listing specifically referenced the 2021 Oscar-winning feature film "Django Unchained," which used Evergreen Plantation in Edgard as the backdrop for most of the movie's dramatic scenes.
The Quentin Tarantino-written story centers on an enslaved person freed by a German bounty hunter.
The 250-year-old sugar plantation is a registered historic landmark with centuries-old oak trees and a large stately home.