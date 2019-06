Dennis and Marilyn Martell, of Baton Rouge, hold one of the more than 130 koalas at Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary in Brisbane, Australia. Few of the sanctuary's bears allow visitors to hold them, the Martells said. The couple was on a Viking cruise, which also stopped at the island of Komodo along the Australia coast. They observed Komodo dragons, the largest lizards on Earth, which are named after the island.