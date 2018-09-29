Keep your eyes peeled for Earl the Egret.
Earl is part of the Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau's new promotion aimed at getting local people and visitors to attend four festivals in St. Mary Parish during October.
Earl, a piece of yard art, will be hidden at the Berwick Lighthouse Festival, Oct. 5-7; Patterson Main Street and Historic Walking Tour, Oct. 13; Chitimacha POW WOW, Oct. 20; and Harvest Moon Fest, Oct. 27.
Take photos with Earl at the events and send them to info@cajuncoast.com by 4 p.m. Nov. 2. Points will be given for each event attended. Photos on Instagram will get bonus points with the hashtags of #CajunCoast or #FeedYourSoul.
The winner gets a New Orleans getaway package, including a two-night stay at the Jung Hotel and Residences, valued at $550.
For complete rules, visit cajuncoast.com/earl-egret-contest-rules. For other information, call (985) 380-8224 or email info@cajuncoast.com.
Canoe the bayou
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering free guided public canoe tours that explore Bayou Lacombe at Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge.
Tour dates are Saturdays, Oct. 20, Nov. 3, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1 at the Lacombe facility.
All canoes and paddle equipment are provided by USFWS. The tours will last about three hours and begin at 9 a.m. Preregistration is required.
The adventure is geared toward adults, but children 5 and older may attend. You must be 10 and older to paddle. The canoes have two seats for paddlers — younger children will sit in the middle of the canoe. Participants should be prepared to paddle for up to two to three hours on flat water with several stops to discuss the natural and cultural history.
Reservation requests can be made by email or phone. Signup closes for all canoe trips at noon on the Friday before each canoe trip date. Register by emailing refuge ranger Jo Anne Dolan at joanne_dolan@fws.gov or calling (985) 882-2015.
For more information, visit fws.gov/refuge/Big_Branch_Marsh/Canoe.html.
Hike the Point
Poverty Point World Heritage Site visitors are invited on a ranger-led hike Saturday, Oct. 6, weather permitting.
The hike will showcase the mounds, earthworks and nature found in the park near Monroe. Participants will meet in the museum at 10 a.m. for an introductory video; the hike can take up to two hours to complete, depending on the pace of the group.
"Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers visitors the unique opportunity to experience and learn about the earthworks and those individuals who raised them from the ground between the years of 1700 and 1100 BCE," a news release says.
The $4 admission provides access to the museum, film theater, hiking trail, driving tour, seasonal tram tour and any interpretive events taking place at the site. Children (3 and younger) and seniors (62 and older) are admitted free.
Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on La. 577. The park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For additional information, call (888) 926-5292 or follow Poverty Point World Heritage Site on Facebook.
Catch some butterflies
The annual Butterfly Blast at Allen Acres in Pitkin wraps up Sunday.
"It is a good year for butterflies and there should be lots of the winged wonders whisking about as you wander across Allen Acres' natural area," owner Charles Allen said via email.
From 9 a.m. to dark on Sunday, visitors can view hummingbirds and butterflies, tagging some of the Monarchs. PowerPoint presentations by Allen on "Butterflies from Scratch" or "Allen Acres Moths" will be available.
From about 7 p.m. until, there will be hummingbird moth viewing along with the nightlife of other insects.
Allen Acres is located at 5070 La. 399 in Vernon Parish. For more information, call (337) 328-2252.