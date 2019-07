After taking a boat excursion on Lake Garda, Brian and Lori Layman, Lupé Lamadrid and Gina Maggio, from left, all of Baton Rouge, head to Viandante Ristorante in Sirmione, Italy, for aperitifs and dinner. The foursome's 10-day trip began in Rome with stops including the Chianti Hills, Florence, Pisa, Verona, Padua and Venice.