WAY TO GO

Phillip and Colette Black Dowden, Emily Dowden, Kim Black, Michelle Black Fisher and Jill and Tony Thevenot, from left, stop in Fira, the capital of Santorini, a Greek island in the Aegean Sea, on mid-June trip to celebrate Colette Dowden's birthday. 'We sailed the Aegean Sea on a catamaran, visited Oia and also traveled to Rome, Italy,' says Colette Dowden. 'It was the most memorable birthday ever.'