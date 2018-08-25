Way To Go -- Camel Back Ride in Morocco -- 'The climates were as different as the scenery everywhere we traveled in this wonderful country. One day, we were in 2 inches of new snow in the Atlas Mountains and by that evening, we were on a sunset camel ride in the Sahara Desert near Marrakech,' says Bob Schmidt. On the camel ride are, from left, Bob and Jeanne Schmidt and Carroll and Dale Mathews, all of Baton Rouge, with their guide. The couples also were treated to the sight of goats standing high in trees, where the animals go in search of food which is scarce in the drought-ridden region. The goats are drawn to the fruit of Argan trees, which can grow about 30 feet tall and live 150 to 200 years. 'They are thorny with gnarled trunks, but the goats, who have been climbing these trees for centuries, have adapted to the task,' Bob Schmidt says. The Schmidts traveled in Morocco in early April then returned home, while the Mathewses continued on to Spain, France and Italy.