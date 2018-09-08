Look up in the New Orleans sky Monday-Wednesday and you just might see the Carnival AirShip.
The 128-foot-long red, white and blue blimp is on a 30-day airborne journey across seven U.S. states, according to a news release. It's expected to arrive in the city Monday afternoon at the Port of New Orleans.
It's part of the cruise line’s Homeport Advantage campaign publicizing new cruise ship deployments in several key markets along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts, the release says.
The campaign also includes chances at free cruises, Carnival swag, VIP event passes and Carnival cruise gift cards. Enter by taking a photo or video of the blimp and posting it on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #ChooseFun. The hashtag also will trigger a donation by Carnival to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Carnival's New Orleans-based ships include the Dream and the Triumph.