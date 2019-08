Lana Merliss, center, of Baton Rouge, joins granddaughters Camille, left, and Amanda Gildersleeve at the 'Top of the Rock' (New York's Rockefeller Center) during the trio's seven-day vacation to New York City in June. They also visited the Statue of Liberty, The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. In addition, they saw two Broadway plays, took a carriage ride and dined at Tavern on the Green in Central Park.