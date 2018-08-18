Thornton Cofield and Barbara Wittkopf traveled 15,000 miles on their seven-week exploration of Alaska and Northern Canada. They visited Dutch Harbor in the Aleutian Islands, several of which were occupied by the Japanese during WWII. This photo was snapped at the remains of the Battery Command Station located at Fort Schwatka overlooking the Bering Sea on one side and Dutch Harbor on the other side. Dutch Harbor was bombed by the Japanese in June 1942 but is better known today as the site of the TV series 'The Deadliest Catch,' which highlights the dangers in catching the majority of America's seafood. Other highlights of their automobile journey were tent camping 60 miles above the Arctic Circle, flying around Mount Denali and landing on Ruth Glacier, and visiting the sites along the Alaska Highway.