West Side Garden Club members Karen Cordell, left, and Andrea Normand visit with Sveinn Saeland, owner of Espiflot Flower Farm, during a June 8-19 trip to Iceland. Saeland's farm, which is 70,000 square feet of controlled environment, grows and cuts over 2 million flowers per year using the latest flower farming innovations and technology. His farm is in Gullfoss, with the nearest city Reykjavik.