It's time to honor the shrimp industry.
The annual Delcambre Shrimp Festival runs Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 14-18, on the festival grounds in the Acadiana town. Events include a shrimp cook-off, pageants, fais-do-dos, carnival rides, a boat parade, food court and other activities.
The Delcambre Shrimp Festival Grounds are at 411 S. Richard St. For more info, call (337) 685-2653 or visit shrimpfestival.net.
Top events
Speaking of festivals, two of Louisiana's celebrations have made the Southeast Tourism Society's Top 20 Events list for August.
The Arts & Crabs Fest is first up on Saturday in Lake Charles.
The event offers extensive crab and beer tastings, an art walk and live music. This year brings new art vendors and new local restaurants competing in the best crab dish contest.
For more info, go to artscouncilswla.org/events/whats-coming-up/arts-crabs.
Over the long Labor Day weekend, Thursday to Monday, Aug. 29 through Sept. 2, the Shrimp & Petroleum Festival takes place in Morgan City.
The festival honors two industries that built this Louisiana community — shrimp and petroleum, organizers said.
Its' the 84th year for the festival, which features arts and crafts, children’s activities, a blessing of the fleet, parade, an art show, fireworks on the river and music.
For more info, visit shrimpandpetroleum.org.
Dining under the stars
Jefferson Island's Rip Van Winkle Gardens in New Iberia is hosting a special dinner at Café Jefferson on Friday, Aug. 23.
"The glassed-in porch, nestled in a grove of 350-year-old live oaks, offers a breath-taking view of the gardens and Lake Peigneur," a news release said. "To work up your appetite, you can come early and take a stroll through semi-tropical gardens nestled among ancient live oak trees."
Guests will dine on dishes including Seafood Heaven, crawfish étouffée, crabmeat au gratin and eggplant Michelle.
Seatings will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. For reservations, call (337) 359-8525.
The cafe is usually open only for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays and until 3 p.m. on weekends.
For more info on the gardens, visit ripvanwinklegardens.com.
Geek out in Shreveport
Want a chance to meet stars including Michael Rooker ("Guardians of the Galaxy," "The Walking Dead"), Levar Burton ("Reading Rainbow," "Star Trek"), Barry Bostwick ("The Rocky Horror Picture Show") and Lori Petty ("Tank Girl," "A League of Their Own")?
Plan a road trip to the fifth annual Geek’d Con at the Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo St., Friday to Sunday, Aug. 16-18.
There also will be pro wrestlers, comic book artists, cosplayers and other celebrity guests.
The pop culture convention attracts thousands each year, according to a news release.
The convention also features a large assortment of vendors, a full-scale cosplay competition, panel discussions and other events.
For tickets and more info, go to geekdcon.com.