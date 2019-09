Ram Bhatia stops for a photo with an actress portraying Mary Queen of Scots at Framlingham Castle in Suffolk, Eastern England. Mary Tudor was proclaimed queen at the site in 1553. Ram and his wife, Charleen, of Baton Rouge, visited family and friends on the three-week vacation through the country. Stops included Woodbridge, Bognor Regis, Farley and Southampton. In London, the couple visited Buckingham Palace, Sir Winston Churchill War Rooms and Harrods, where they enjoyed tea and crumpets.