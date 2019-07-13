Louisiana State Parks is offering discounts through the rest of 2019 to former and current military members along with first responders.
Those qualifying will get a 15% discount off rentals of campsites, cabins, lodges, group camps, conference centers and pavilions at Louisiana State Parks properties.
For active duty military, veterans, retirees, National Guard and reservists, the discount can be applied for every day of the week. The discount code to enter when booking a reservation online is MILITARY.
For local, state and federal governmental public safety, fire, law enforcement and emergency response personnel, the discount can be applied to stays on Monday nights through Thursday nights. The discount code to enter when booking a reservation online is BADGE.
The discounts are valid using the state parks online reservations system at ReserveLaStateParks.com and cannot be used with other discounts. Proper identification will be required at check-in.
For more information, visit LaStateParks.com or follow Louisiana State Parks on Facebook and Twitter.
Tribe fest in Opelousas
Want to immerse yourself in the Attakapas Opelousas Prairie Tribe?
The Annual Attakapas Opelousas Prairie Tribe Festival, also called the Three Moons Festival, takes place Saturday, July 27.
The free event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Farmers Market Pavilion, 828 E. Landry St., Opelousas.
The festival gathers tribes from throughout Louisiana, including the Avogel Tribe, Lipan Apache, Mamou Choctaw and others. Chief Nolan Gobert hosts the event, which is led by Harvey Whitford, of the Blackfeet Tribe, and his wife, Carolyn Gray Whitford, of the Attakapas Opelousas Prairie Tribe.
The family friendly event includes traditional dances, drumming, storytelling activities and special demonstrations featuring primitive crafts and tools. Educational activities and games for youngsters, including American Stick Ball and washer games, also will take place. Outside vendors will sell craft items and food.
Veterans are invited to participate in the 9:30 a.m. Gourd Dancing as part of Native traditions of honoring veterans.
For more info, visit attakapasopt.com.
Moths and more
Allen Acres Natural Area in Pitkin will hold events July 20-28 in connection with National Moth Week.
The mothing (sheeting event), which will record all moth species during the week by the checking off the sheets and photographing the moths, is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. each night and again at 5:30 a.m. every morning.
Another national event, the Bugguide Gathering, will take place July 25-28 at Allen Acres. Participants from several states will attend this annual event, held last year near Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Allen Acres will also conduct a bioblitz during the week, identifying and documenting all living organisms from humans to birds to insects to fungi to plants and many more kinds of organisms. David Lewis, co-author of "Mushrooms of the Gulf Coast States: A Field Guide to Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida," and Pat Lewis will lead a mushroom foray at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 20.
Craig Marks, author of "Butterflies of Louisiana: A Guide to Identification and Location," will lead a butterfly count at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27. Marks will be assisted by Linda Auld, author of "Bug Lady’s Butterfly Summer." A book signing will be held at noon for these authors plus owner Dr. Charles Allen’s books.
For more information, email native@camtel.net or call (337) 328-2252. Info will also be posted at allenacresbandb.com.
Allen Acres, in Vernon Parish, is located at 5070 La. 399, Pitkin. Other information is at nationalmothweek.org and ent.iastate.edu/bggathering.