Campers will notice some updates when staying at the 18 newly reopened Louisiana State Parks.
"Visitors will have more options as previously closed campsites are reopened, new amenities are offered at a number of campsites, and a new discount code takes effect," according to a news release. "Also, site staff and in-house maintenance teams have worked to upgrade and repair facilities in order to have them available for visitors to the parks."
The updates include:
- Bogue Chitto State Park, near Franklinton, reopened campsites 108-118 in the bottomland campground (had been closed since August 2016 flood).
- Palmetto Island State Park, south of Abbeville, added sewer hookups to 12 campsites, bringing the total to 20 premium campsites (A Friends of Palmetto Island State Park Inc. fundraising project).
- Four-nights-for-the-price-of-three special discount for Louisiana residents for stays through Sept. 7.
Also, tours have returned to Louisiana State Historic Sites. In keeping with CDC guidelines, tour groups are limited to 10 or fewer people, including the tour guide.
Each state park and state historic site is taking cleaning and sanitizing measures to ensure visitor safety, the news release said.
For more info, visit crt.state.la.us/louisiana-state-parks/.
Trip to the Smokies
Four spots remain for the Louisiana Travelers' Smoky Mountains show trip July 13-18.
Cost for the seniors' trip is $549 per person. If interested, call Leslie Tassin at (225) 769-5872.
Shreveport stops
How does a day trip to Shreveport sound? Several attractions in the Shreveport-Bossier area have reopened, with social distancing restrictions in place.
Check these out:
- Shreveport Aquarium (online-only ticketing)
- Sci-Port Discovery Center’s IMAX dome theater opening Friday (planned reopening of entire center on June 5)
- R.W. Norton Art Gallery’s 40-acre botanical gardens
- Red River National Wildlife Refuge
For more info visit Shreveport-Bossier.org.