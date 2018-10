Alan Watts, formerly of New Orleans, and former Baton Rougean Avelina Vilas Watts, visit the Hill Top Trine, one of The Six Forgotten Giants built by artist Thomas Dambo in areas of Copenhagen, Denmark. The couple also traveled to Amsterdam and Vigo, Spain. The Wattses, who now live in Austin, Texas, sport their Saints gear on Sept. 23, the day the New Orleans team defeated the Atlanta Falcons.