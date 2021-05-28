"American Idol" winner Laine Hardy will headline the Salty Catch Trout Shootout & Festival on Saturday, June 5, at the Lake Charles Civic Center.
The concert benefits hurricane and flood victims in the region, the Livingston native's charity of choice.
Hardy, who is on a national solo tour with select dates opening for country star Toby Keith, returns to Louisiana for the concert. He will perform for the VIP audience at 1:30 p.m. and on the amphitheater stage at 3 p.m. Limited general admission ($22) and VIP ($155) tickets are available at hookandbarrel.com/tickets.
The family-friendly event, presented by Hook & Barrel magazine, starts at 10 a.m., with vendors; the latest in trucks, ATVs and boats; games; food and drinks; and even a cornhole tournament.
First-place prize in the trout shootout is $1,000, and more than $10,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded overall. Angler tickets — $52 for the adult and guide divisions and $21 for youth — can be purchased at saltycatch.com.
For more info, visit saltycatch.com and hookandbarrel.com.
Bayou still 'Blue'
The Bayou Teche Museum, 131 E. Main St., New Iberia, will again offer free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer.
Bayou Teche is a member of Blue Star Museums, a program "that gives families the opportunity to enjoy the nation's cultural heritage and learn more about their new communities after a military move," according to a news release.
The Blue Star program runs until Labor Day, Sept. 6. Free admission is available for those in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps and up to five family members.
For a list of participating museums, go to Arts.gov/BlueStarMuseums.
The Bayou Teche Museum features a permanent collection of artifacts and memorabilia from the region, and also is home to New Iberia-born artist George Rodrigue’s studio, which includes the painting he was working on before his 2013 death.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and other times by appointment. Admission is $5 for adults; $3 for seniors and students; and free to children under 5. Private and group tours can be scheduled.
For more information, go to the museum's Facebook page or BayouTecheMuseum.org.