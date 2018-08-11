WAY TO GO

Bill and Barbara Brown, pictured here at the Fisherman's Bastion in Budapest overlooking the Danube River and the Hungarian Parliament Buildiing, returned July 9 from a European cruise on the Danube. The couple traveled on Uniworld’s River Princess, starting in Budapest and visiting sites and cities in Croatia, Serbia and Bulgaria. They ended their trip in Bucharest, Romania. Budapest and Bucharest are bustling European cities still striving to overcome their years of Communist domination, the couple reported. 'We learned of the history of these cities and of the areas in between while seeing beautiful scenery, archeological history and observing the deep ethnic and cultural traditions of the different countries,' they said of their trip.