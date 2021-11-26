If a little road trip is on your wish list, head to north Louisiana.
The Holiday Trail of Lights, comprising eight festive cities in five sections of the state, has been going strong for 30-plus years, offering multiple events from now to the new year.
There are parades and fireworks, as well as festivals, markets and so much more.
Because there's too much to do in one day or weekend, we're hitting the highlights for you, beginning with celebrations close by — Rapides Parish — and spreading to the Shreveport-Bossier area.
Whatever fork you take in the trail, you're sure to find some holiday fun.
Alexandria-Pineville
HOLIDAY LIGHT SAFARI: Select nights through Dec. 29, Alexandria Zoo, 3016 Masonic Drive. Stroll through the zoo decked out with thousands of sparkling lights and whimsical lighted animal figures, hop on the music-filled train and visit with Santa. thealexandriazoo.com.
ALEX WINTER FETE: Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 9-12, downtown Alexandria. Fireworks, a Polar Express, ice skating, food alley and parade at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. Free. alexandriapinevillela.com.
Natchitoches
95TH ANNUAL NATCHITOCHES CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Through Jan. 6, downtown. Known for its massive lights display along Cane River Lake, the festival has expanded over the years from one weekend to six. There will be music, entertainment, arts and crafts, food vendors and firework shows choreographed to holiday music. natchitocheschristmas.com.
CHRISTMAS TOUR OF HOMES: Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 9-11, and Thursday-Friday, Dec. 16-17, various locations, Natchitoches. Docents guide visitors through uniquely decorated homes, offering commentary on the historic houses. On this self-guided walking tour, visitors may begin at any of the properties. $25, adults; free for children under 12. natchitocheschristmas.com.
Minden
CHRISTMAS MARKET AT BECK CURVE FARM: Noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 4, 112 Beck Curve Farm Road. Peruse the market and bring the kids to see Santa, who'll be there from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. visitwebster.net.
CHRISTMAS IN MINDEN: Saturday, Dec. 11, downtown. Events include ornament making, storytelling, “Twas the Night before Christmas!” parade at 5 p.m., tree lighting at 7 p.m., fireworks and Santa Claus. visitwebster.net.
Monroe-West Monroe
CANDY CANE LANE: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1, 170 La. 151 North, Calhoun. This mile-long wooded drive is decorated with more than 1 million lights and features a lighted tunnel. $20 per personal vehicle and $40 per commercial vehicle; cash only at the gate. Purchase tickets in advance at candycanelane.net.
CHRISTMAS AT THE BIEDENHARN: Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, Biedenharn Museum & Gardens, 2006 Riverside Drive, Monroe. See the house and Elsong Gardens decorated for the holidays by the Monroe Garden Study League. Visit during regular museum hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays) to take your family Christmas snapshots. bmuseum.org.
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER
CHRISTMAS ON CADDO FIREWORKS FESTIVAL: Saturday, Dec. 4, Earl G. Williamson Park 11425 La. 1, Oil City. Enjoy festive music, a bounce house, clowns, food booths and fair food, arts and crafts, pictures with old St. Nick and 6:30 p.m. fireworks show over Caddo Lake. Free.
DOWNTOWN CHRISTMAS RUN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, beginning at Rhino Coffee-Downtown, 624 Texas St., Shreveport. The three-loop course of 3.1 miles takes runners through tens of thousands of Christmas lights lining the course, lots of Christmas decorations and Christmas music. Registration is $22 and up. downtownshreveport.com.
For more information on these and other holiday happenings on the trail, visit holidaytrailoflights.com.