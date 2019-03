Gathered in the Piazza Umberto I in Palazzo Adriano, Sicily, southern Italy, are, from left, Dan Wardle, Abney Wardle, Carleen Abene Wardle and Brayden Wardle, all of Mandeville, and Loretta Giambrone Abene, of Independence. The family visited relatives in Palazzo Adriano and Vallelunga. They also traveled to Mount Etna, and toured the Norman Cathedral Complex in Monreale and the Greek ruins in Segesta.